Leading cosmetic brand, Lush, has faced a backlash from customers after a "boycott Israel" was displayed in one of its stores.

The message appeared in the window of Lush's Dublin branch in the city's Henry Street. It comes amid the ongoing attacks in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

An image of the sign was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a number of people describing the move as "disgusting" and others calling on people to "boycott" the retailer.

@benonwine posted the photograph, writing: "What the hell is this @Lushltd. This is disgusting can you please comment?"

There were also some posts that backed the sign's message.

In a statement, Lush told UTV that it wished "peace and safety for all Israeli and Palestinian people".

A spokesman added: "We are a diverse company with staff of all ethnicities and religions whose personal views and opinions may vary, however, the following is our company position. "Lush deplores all violence and all injustice. Our wish is for peace and safety for all Israeli and Palestinian people. We support the upholding of international law and the human rights of all peoples."

The conflict has claimed more than 2,100 lives on both sides, and there are fears it could escalate further.

Fighting was prompted by a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants, on Saturday, and is now into its fifth day.

The Israeli government continues to retaliate following the attack by Hamas, with air strikes targeted at locations across the Gaza Strip.

The UK and US governments have given firm backing to Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration in the wake of the incursion by Palestinian militants.