Three UK Royal Colleges of Physicians have called for a restoration of devolved government at Stormont.

Doctors are due to meet with politicians and health and social care leaders at Parliament buildings on Wednesday to outline the contents of their briefing paper.

It makes a total of 50 recommendations aimed at improving staff mental health and wellbeing, and highlights concerns over workforce numbers.

They want to see a new executive formed and a multi-year budget approved for health and care.

It comes as 74% of consultants in Northern Ireland say that rota gaps are negatively impacting patient care.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government due to the DUP's boycott of the Executive over the party's concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Data collected by the colleges reveals that in Northern Ireland suggests that only 25% of consultant physicians feel in control of their workload. The results also suggest that around 38% of consultant physicians are expected to reach their intended retirement age within the next ten years, which is likely to remove more than 200 doctors from the medical workforce by 2032.

Due to a lack of doctors in training staying in Northern Ireland to replace them, staffing shortages will continue to worsen, leading to tougher working conditions.

Royal College of Physicians lead fellow for Northern Ireland, Dr Aidan O'Neill said "it's difficult to remember a more uncertain time for health and social care in Northern Ireland".

"I'm afraid to say the findings from the 2022 census of consultant physicians paint a grim picture of frequent rota gaps, unfilled consultant vacancies and excessive workloads.

"For the sake of everyone in the region - especially those waiting for diagnosis or treatment - we need our elected representatives to show leadership.

"As doctors, we are passionate about providing excellent patient care, and in this new briefing, we've provided some ideas for how trusts could improve staff retention and wellbeing, helping the medical workforce to thrive, care, learn and feel valued."

