Man taken to hospital after single vehicle collision in Dromore
A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Dromore.
It happened at 10.30pm on Tuesday evening on the Lurgan Road.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw a white coloured Ford Focus in the area at the time to come forward.
