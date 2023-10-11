A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Dromore.

It happened at 10.30pm on Tuesday evening on the Lurgan Road.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a white coloured Ford Focus in the area at the time to come forward.

