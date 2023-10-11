Five masked men armed with hammers and a machete have broken into a flat and attacked a man in his 20s in north Belfast.

It happened at a flat on Forthriver Drive shortly after 9.10pm on Tuesday evening.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which "are not thought to be life threatening".

The gang stole a mobile phone during the incident.

The PSNI described the assault as a "stark violation of his basic human rights", adding that "there is no justification for this type of violence".

