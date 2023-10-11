Police in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager who may have crossed the border.

Fourteen-year-old Nicole Doyle from Portlaoise, Co. Laois, was last seen on Friday 6 October.

She was last spotted in the Drimnagh area of Dublin 12, but it is understood she could be in Belfast.

Nicole is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, is of slim build and has brown hair.

Anyone with information on Nicole's whereabouts have been asked to contact the PSNI or Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

