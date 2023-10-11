Northern Ireland is facing a spending blackhole of around £2.3billion in the next financial year, the Department of Finance has said.

Stormont officials have outlined the huge gap in finances in a report to set out the context as to why the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is exploring revenue raising options.

He asked civil servants to consider measures such as domestic water charges, prescription charges and tuition fees, which he says will improve the sustainability of Northern Ireland’s public finances.

The Department of Finance published a document setting out the financial context ahead of a public consultation.

It states in the 2024-25 financial year there will be a gap between income and spending of £2.3bn.

"The public sector needs to think differently about how it works and consider new ways to respond to increasing demand, deliver public services and provide better outcomes," the document states.

"Government must spend less or increase the money coming in. This means considering generating more income, stopping spending money in certain areas, delivering services in a more efficient way or reducing demands on services to free up funding."

