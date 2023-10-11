Play Brightcove video

The PSNI is using a new technique to crack down on drug crime-gangs in Northern Ireland and it involves messaging the contacts of drug dealers.

Almost 2,000 numbers recovered from phones seized during recent drug raids were sent a message on Wednesday.

The text warned that it is an offence to possess drugs, but it also sent a link to get help.

It said: "This is a message from the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We have identified that this number appears in a WhatsApp group used to buy and sell controlled drugs. We appreciate that people borrow phones and this message may not apply to you. It is a criminal offence to possess or sell controlled drugs. If you do need support please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. If you are being exploited, call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. If you have information regarding drug supply you wish to provide you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or email dealbreaker@psni.police.uk."

It's an unusual move, but one Detective Superintendent Emma Neill says is not "a soft approach".

"It is bold, but it is part of a UK-wide approach to try and prevent harm within our communities.

"We are determined to focus on apprehending those on who would supply the drugs within our communities but also supporting those who have drug misuse issues."

Since May, police have conducted 18 search operations and made 14 drugs-related arrests.

In the past year, the organised crime branch alone has seen a 40% increase in drug seizures.

Volunteers who work with those struggling with drug addiction say it is a positive step from the PSNI but fear the demand for services is under extreme pressure.

Belfast City Councillor Paul McCusker told UTV: "There's young people in schools, youth clubs caught up with drugs and drugs can be bought anywhere; through Snapchat through Whatsapp, through all different types of social media. So drugs are very accessible.

"I get contacted daily by a lot of families worried about their son or daughter whose got an addiction and, you know, they struggle to keep him safe."

Paul says some of the people he supports through 'People's Kitchen' are apprehensive about police support but that any move to offer support is a positive one.

"Police have a massive role to play here. So I think reaching out, providing that advice, linking people to services is a positive step for police."

