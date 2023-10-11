Three people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after an attempted car hijacking in north Belfast.

It happened at around 4am on Wednesday morning.

At the time, a woman was driving through Downview Park West when she approached by two men.

She stopped her vehicle and was then threatened by one of the men who was armed with a knife.

She got out of the car and was chased by the suspects, during which time they tried to take her phone.

Both men then fled on foot.

Police officers located the suspects in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of class A drugs.

Two men aged 32 and 28, and a 25 year old woman remain in custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.