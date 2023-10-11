Play Brightcove video

DOCTORS

Doctors are meeting with politicians, and Health and social care leaders at Stormont on Wednesday as a new briefing paper is launched by all three royal colleges of physicans. They're calling on assembly members to return to Stormont and approve a multi-year budget for health. It comes as 74% of consultants in NI say rota gaps are affecting patient care.

HOUSE PRICES

House prices in Derry City and Strabane are 8% lower than the Northern Ireland average. Figures from Halifax reveal the average cost of a home there is £15,000 less than the rest of the country, at just over £160,000.

DOG BINS

Belfast City Council has announced plans to place special bins at dog fouling hotspots across the city. The hotspots have been identified using data submitted by the public, councillors and a special customer hub. Dog owners are being encouraged to use the new bins, while councillors look into long-term enforcement measures.

DUBLIN EXPLOSION

A controlled explosion has taken place on a beach in Dublin after historical munitions were found. The device was located during an operation by the Irish defence forces in the Ringsend area on Tuesday.

