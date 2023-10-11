Play Brightcove video

There are only a handful of black players in the Northern Ireland Football League - but Glentoran now have two people on their squads whose families both hail from Nigeria.

Junior Ogedi Uzokwe and Fuad Sule both joined Glentoran earlier in 2023.

We spoke to them as part of Black History Month which is running throughout October - it's designed to help people share and celebrate the impact of black heritage and culture.

"There shouldn't be such a thing as Black History Month because there shouldn't be a time where you have to emphasise what black people had to go through back in the days," said Fuad.

Black History Month is always things that are negative like representation of black history," said Junior.

Fuad sees his mum as a role model for where he has got to now.

"Just seeing how much she had to struggle and had to fight and how much she had to go through when I was younger to get me in a position where I did have an education, I was able to play football.

"Even in school I was probably not the most disciplined or the most well behaved student - I was suspended nearly every other week.

"I'm a devout Muslim - faith is very very big for me. I take it very very seriously and it brings my moral compass to the next level and it makes me believe that if I do right, I get right; if I do wrong, I'm going to get wrong," he explained.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.