Emergency services are at the scene of an over-turned car on one of Belfast's main arterial routes.

Police are warning of 'heavy traffic' on the M3 heading toward to the M2 after the single-vehicle crash.

It happened at around 1.30pm on Thursday and the road was closed down to one lane.

Police, fire and the ambulance service are in attendance.

The Department for Infrastructure's Trafficwatch tweeted: " Belfast - road traffic collision - overturned vehicle where the M3 Bridge becomes the M2 Northbound on the bend - overturned vehicle - Police attending - road down to one lane now."

Police added: "Road users are advised of heavy traffic on the M3, Belfast heading towards the M2, following a single vehicle road traffic collision. Please proceed with caution."

