The Northern Ireland Policing Board has confirmed the appointment of Jon Boutcher as Interim Chief Constable for the PSNI.

Mr Boutcher has recently been conducting an investigation into the activities of Stakeknife, the Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

The Operation Kenova report is expected to be published in the coming months. The PSNI vacancy arose following the resignation of Simon Byrne following a number of controversies. The Policing Board confirmed his appointment after the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland gave his approval. Speaking about the interim appointment, Policing Board Chair Deirdre Toner said: “The appointment of Jon Boutcher as interim Chief Constable will bring stability to the leadership of the PSNI and the Service Executive Team until the substantive appointment Chief Constable process has been completed. "The Board looks forward to working with Mr Boutcher and the wider Service Executive Team as we progress the issues and pressures currently facing policing.”

Mr Byrne resigned after a damning court verdict on the treatment of PSNI officers which said that two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined.

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is currently leading the force, although he is not at his desk following a medical procedure.

Mr Boutcher previously applied to become PSNI chief constable in 2019 but lost out on that occasion to Mr Byrne. The job advertisement for the temporary role said the successful candidate will be in post for a minimum of three months, with the potential for further extension. Expressions of interest were sought from chief constables and deputy chief constables, and anyone who has recently retired from these positions. The salary for the job is £219,894 a year. Applications for the permanent chief constable role will close on October 16. The appointment panel will be made up of Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner; DUP member Joanne Bunting; Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly; the Alliance Party’s Nuala McAllister and independent board member Mukesh Sharma.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.