M1 delays city-bound following two-vehicle crash
Police are urging motorists to seek alternate routes for their journey following a crash on the M1 on Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle collision is near Sprucefield Junction 7.
A police spokesperson said: "Road users are advised that the M1, east bound is currently blocked near the junction with Lisburn, following a two-vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Thursday, 12th October.
"Please seek alternate routes for your journey."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.