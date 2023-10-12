M1 delays city-bound following two-vehicle crash

Police are urging motorists to seek alternate routes for their journey following a crash on the M1 on Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle collision is near Sprucefield Junction 7.

A police spokesperson said: "Road users are advised that the M1, east bound is currently blocked near the junction with Lisburn, following a two-vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Thursday, 12th October.

"Please seek alternate routes for your journey."

