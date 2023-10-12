Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland's four hospices have called for urgent talks with health authorities warning their funding will not meet spiraling overheads.

This week is hospice care week to highlight the support and comfort the organisations provide to people with devastating terminal illnesses and their families.

In a statement released to UTV, the hospice sector says government funding isn't enough to help them meet spiraling costs.

The sector wants urgent talks with health authorities and increased support.

Each year the hospices receive round £15million from fundraisers.

Gerard Lynch is a patient at the Foyle Hospice. He told UTV of the comfort he gets from attending the hospice.

"I don't think people know what the hospice is and what it actually does. A lot of people think it it all doom and gloom but it is not."

Donall Henderson of the NI Hospice Alliance told UTV there needed to be conversations about the funding.

He said funding needed to be identified and also that it needed to be recurrent in order to allow the service to handle demands.

