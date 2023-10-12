Skeletal remains found in search for missing Tina Satchwell in Republic of Ireland
Gardai investigating the disappearance of Co Cork woman Tina Satchwell have found skeletal remains at a property in the county.
It is understood a man has been arrested following the discovery on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old, originally from Fermoy, has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.
A major search operation was initiated at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday.
A man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and was later released on Wednesday without charge.
Heavy machinery, including a digger, was taken on to the site of the property in Youghal where the search was focused and a large screen was erected around the building and grounds.
Forensic officers from the Garda Technical Bureau have been working on the site.
