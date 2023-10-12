Gardai investigating the disappearance of Co Cork woman Tina Satchwell have found skeletal remains at a property in the county.

It is understood a man has been arrested following the discovery on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old, originally from Fermoy, has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

Tina Satchwell, 45, was last seen in 2017 Credit: family handout/PA

A major search operation was initiated at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and was later released on Wednesday without charge.

Heavy machinery, including a digger, was taken on to the site of the property in Youghal where the search was focused and a large screen was erected around the building and grounds.

Forensic officers from the Garda Technical Bureau have been working on the site.

