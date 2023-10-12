Suspicious object that sparked security alert in Fermanagh deemed as 'nothing untoward'
A security alert in the Knocks Road area of Lisnaskea has now ended.
It comes as the suspicious object which had sparked the alert in the first place has been deemed to be nothing untoward.
A number of Cordons had been in place and police had asked people to avoid the area earlier today.
