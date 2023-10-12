The Victims’ Commissioner has addressed families of victims of the Troubles from the Republic of Ireland. Ian Jeffers, the commissioner for the Commission for Victims and Survivors, addressed victims’ families at the Tribute to Innocents Exhibition Memorial Quilts at Athlone Castle visitors’ museum on Thursday evening. The event was the commissioner’s first address to victims and survivors of the Troubles based in the Republic of Ireland and follows the launch of the recent report which found 1 in 10 people there could define themselves a victim of the Troubles.

Four quilts will be displayed in the exhibition at Athlone Castle. One, titled Terrorism Knows No Borders, features victims of republican and loyalist violence from the Republic of Ireland and others impacted by violence in Northern Ireland or mainland UK. Another quilt is titled Lives That Mattered, featuring more than 70 people who were killed across the east of Northern Ireland and covering cases up to recent years including Lyra McKee. The event is being organised by victims’ group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said the group was committed to supporting those impacted by the Troubles in the Republic of Ireland. “Across the memorial quilts which will be displayed, innocents are remembered, ordinary yet extraordinary men, women and children from across the community and who were murdered/killed in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Great Britain,” he said. “The key messages of the memorial quilts are, violence was futile and totally unjustified, those remembered are wholly innocent and the legacy of those represented will live on amongst those left behind.” He added: “SEFF’s doors are open and welcoming to all innocents, whether victimised by republican or loyalist terrorism or through criminal-based actions committed by members of the security forces. “SEFF is not defined by constitutional politics or denominational religion – it’s our values that unite us, consistent opposition to violence”. Mr Donaldson said SEFF has campaigned vigorously to position personnel outside Northern Ireland to support victims and survivors in the rest of the UK and in the Republic. “At the beginning of the journey there were few prepared to make that stand with us but thankfully in more recent years a new approach and willingness has evolved. Finally people are understanding that no victim/survivor should be further victimised through postcode lottery; all should have equal access to the necessary support services and interventions needed,” he said. “We have worked with the Commission for Victims and Survivors in enabling them to directly engage with victims/survivors located across the Republic of Ireland, and we have confidence that the current commissioner understands the need for the southern political system to come up to the mark and provide for its citizens.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.