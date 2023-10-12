Police have confirmed a woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Fermanagh.

It happened on the Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, on Wednesday at around 4.30pm. The crash, involved a black Range Rover Sport and a white Skoda Octavia.

Police said the female driver of the Skoda died from her injuries at the scene while the female driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

An investigation is underway, and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1204 11/10/23.

