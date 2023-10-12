A woman who died in a violent incident at a house in Co Offaly was gifted and warm with a smile that lit up everywhere she went, her funeral has heard.

Mourners gathered in Tullamore on Thursday to say farewell to Lorna Kearney who died last month.

Addressing a funeral mass at the Church of the Assumption, parish priest Fr Michael Whittaker extended his sympathies to her husband Micheal and other family members.

He described Ms Kearney, who was aged in her 40s, as a “kind, loving and caring family person”.

The priest said her death had been met with a “huge outpouring of support and kindness” from the community.

The service heard of Ms Kearney’s career in the pharmaceutical industry and of the additional qualifications she gained in reflexology and as a dental assistant.

She loved family gatherings and celebrations, mourners were told.

One of the gifts brought forward to the altar in representation of her life was a dog lead, acknowledging her love of walking with her dogs Charlie and Toby.

The service heard Ms Kearney had also self-trained as a dog groomer.

She loved fashion and dressing up, as well as running and exercise, Fr Whittaker said.

“Lorna enjoyed going on holidays and to concerts with family and friends,” the priest added.

“In music especially she enjoyed Westlife and Taylor Swift.”

He described her as a great family person, friend, neighbour, work colleague and also a person of deep faith.

“Loving and fond memories of Lorna will live on long in everybody’s hearts, minds and lives,” he said.

Fr Whittaker described her as a “beautiful person” on the inside and out.

“Lorna, as you all know, was gifted with a lovely warm personality,” he told mourners.

“Her beautiful smile lit up every place she went, as did her wit, her joy, her fun and good humour.

“Lorna loved all family. She especially enjoyed time spent with family, talking and listening, enjoying all family gatherings and celebrations.

“She especially enjoyed time spent with her nephews and nieces. With you she enjoyed the day trips, the going to the concerts, the movie nights, the holidays, the babysitting.”

After the service, Ms Kearney was taken for burial in Clonminch cemetery in Tullamore.

