Play Brightcove video

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said there has been some progress in his party's negotiations with the Government over the implementation of the Windsor Framework, and he expects the talks to intensify over the next few weeks.

Mr Donaldson confirmed to UTV that he does not yet have a proposal from the Government to put to his party to decide whether it would be enough to return to Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "There are still significant gaps that need to be closed before we reach the point where we have a comprehensive proposal that I can take to my party."

He continued: "It is fair to say that we have made some progress yes, and I think we've identified where those remaining gaps are."

Following reports the DUP had received the latest response from the Government yesterday, the DUP leader would only said, "from time to time there will be suggestions passed between us. We put a paper to the Government back early in the summer.

"We've had some response to that, we've had further response to that, so those discussions are ongoing."

The DUP has been in discussions with the Government since the summer to try to resolve its concerns over the Windsor Framework, which the party believes hampers Northern Ireland's trading relationship with the rest of the UK and damages its place within the UK by creating a border in the Irish Sea.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has not put a deadline on the DUP's negotiations but did say he expects those to "intensify" over the next week weeks and accepted that if the party's concerns are not resolved by the end of the year the Government's attention will shift to other matters.

He said: "As to the timeframe within which agreement can be achieved, I really can't say at this stage but I will continue to give this every priority and to make every effort to get an outcome.... I think it is the case in the Government's attention, by the end of the year will start to switch towards preparing for a General Election."

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has held "extensive" talks with the DUP over his party's plans for a closer relationship with the EU if it were to win the next election due to take place by the end of next year.

When asked about talks with Labour the DUP Leader said he "engages regularly with the Leader of the Opposition".

He said: "I think we have a growing familiarity of where Labour stand and what they're likely to do if we got a change in government. But my focus right not is working with the current government. I want to get an agreement and will work with the Prime Minister to secure that agreement."The DUP's party conference is taking place in Belfast, with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson due to give a key note speech to party faithful on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.