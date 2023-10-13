Play Brightcove video

In Turkey health tourism is a multi-million pound industry.

There the Godze International Clinic provides hope for some.

It provides weight loss surgery which is relatively cheap. Around 80% of its patients come from the UK and Ireland.

One surgeon told UTV he has carried out bariatric surgery thousands of times in his career.

This is the same hospital Shannon Meenan Browse, 32, and mother of four had her surgery. Around 18 months later after multiple complications she died.

Dr Mehmet Deniz told UTV he was a shocked to learn of her death.

He said he didn't expect to hear of such a complication.

Inan Yasar Turksoy of the Association of Health Tourism Turkey said people should be assured of the best standard of healthcare when they travel to the country. He said the best technology was used and people could be confident they would get the best results.

