A 26-year-old man has been given a life sentence after admitting the May 2022 murder of Eamonn O'Hanlon. Mr O'Hanlon was stabbed in the chest outside a house in Gilford, Co Down. The 47-year old father-of-two was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital, but despite medical intervention he passed away from the injuries sustained.

Frank McAlinden, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, initially appeared at Belfast Crown Court in June where he denied charges of murdering Mr O'Hanlon and possessing a knife with intent to commit murder. During that hearing, a date for a murder trial was set for this November. He was back in court again on Friday where his barrister John Kearney KC asked Mr Justice O'Hara if his client could be re-arraigned. Also present at Friday's hearing were Mr O'Hanlon's family who attended via a videolink, whilst the defendant's family sat in the public gallery. After confirming his identity to a court clerk, McAlinden was then charged with murdering Eamonn O'Hanlon on May 21, 2022. When the charge was put to McAlinden, he replied "guilty". He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit murder on the same date. McAlinden was then addressed by Mr Justice O'Hara, who told him: "You have pleaded guilty to the murder of Eamonn O'Hanlon in May 2022 and to the possession of a knife with intent to commit the offence of murder. "On the murder charge, since you have pleaded guilty to murder I now impose on you the only sentence which is permissible in law which is a sentence of Life Imprisonment. "There will be a hearing in December at which I will hear submissions about how long the minimum term you will serve in custody should be - that is the minimum term which you will serve in custody before your release on licence can be considered by the Parole Commissioners. "Whatever the decision is on that, because you have pleaded guilty to murder you will serve a significant period of time in prison after which, when you are released you will be liable to recall in light of any further offending." The senior judge then set a date for the plea hearing as December 8 and asked that all reports relating to the case - including Victim Impact Statement from Mr O'Hanlon's family and a pre-sentence report on McAlinden - be submitted prior to that date. After the life sentence was imposed, McAlinden nodded towards his family before being led from the dock in handcuffs by prison staff and taken back into custody.

