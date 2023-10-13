A man was battered by a gang after an attempted vehicle hijacking in Co Tyrone. Police made four arrests after the attack at about 9.45pm on Thursday in Omagh. The victim was in the bus depot car park in the Drumragh Avenue area when he was approached by a number of men.

One took the keys from his vehicle while the others got into the back seats and ordered him to drive or get in the boot, the PSNI said. When the man refused, they pulled him from the vehicle and hit and kicked him. He was also attacked by a woman while lying on the ground. The attackers then tried to drag the man into the boot of their vehicle before driving off in their own car. The victim was treated for his injuries and, a short time later, police arrested three men, 22, 23 and 25, and a woman, 21, on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted hijacking. A PSNI statement said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area shortly before or after 9.30pm on Thursday and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1948 12/10/23.”

