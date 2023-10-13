Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is targeting three points tomorrow as his side seek to end a run of five defeats.

O'Neill's side tare in European Championship qualifying action against San Marino, the only opponent Northern Ireland have taken points off so far this campaign.

"We've got into a bit of a rut in terms of this campaign where we've had five defeats but the important thing now is to focus on the game ahead of us not what has gone before, we have to learn from that," he said.

Tomorrow gives us the opportunity to win at home we've only had two home games so far in this campaign and hopefully it can help us build a little bit of confidence and momentum." said O'Neill.

Captain Jonny Evans played in Euro 2016, the last time Northern Ireland qualified for a major tournament, he believes the younger players of the squad will take lessons from this campaign going forward.

"You've got to keep learning, and take in the experiences al long the way, any setbacks or disappointments along the way you've got to used them as motivation.

"When i look back on the experience of the Euros that we had, we never thought it was something that would probably happen so when it happened we appreciated it that bit more," said Evans.

