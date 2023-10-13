A powerful trio of former Ireland stars are backing Johnny Sexton's team to beat the mighty All Blacks on the way to World Cup glory.

The final countdown is on to Ireland's massive Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against the New Zealand All Blacks on Saturday in Paris.

UTV has the big match covered with a special programme previewing this epic showdown - UTV in France.

Sara O'Kane is joined by former Ireland stars Craig Gilroy and Dan Tuohy - for a programme that's packed with action, analysis, fans and social media buzz.

We also have our Sports Correspondent Ruth Gorman, reporting from Paris, with the latest news and excitement from those hordes of amazing Irish fans enjoying the atmosphere and build-up to the big match.

Ireland go into the match as the number one team in the world and with history on the line, as they bid to become the first Irish team to make the semi-finals of the competition.

Former Ulster and Ireland star Dan Tuohy, with Simon McCloskey programme producer, presenter Sara O'Kane and Craig Gilroy.

Andy Farrell's side has been in blistering form, putting together a 17-match unbeaten run and a clean sweep in the pool stages including an epic win over defending champions South Africa and a thumping victory over Scotland.

We take you inside both the Irish and All Black camps, speaking to Johnny Sexton and Andy Farrell as well as Kiwi star Brodie Retallick as we bring you their views on the match and where the key challenges lie.

Former Ireland back row powerhouse Stephen Ferris, is the man who outmuscled Australia at the World Cup and he insists the team are determined to go all the way this time.

“Success, I think for all the fans and probably me who has been part of that Rugby World Cup always getting bowled out at the quarter-final stage would be to get to a semi-final, I think it would, but for this group of players it’s not.

“This group of players is about winning a Rugby World Cup. They didn’t get on that plane a few weeks ago, to get to a semi-final, absolutely not.”

We are also striking the right note with a taste of French culture with a singer brought up in Paris who has moved to Belfast - to pursue her love of traditional music.

Plus, we’ll have some amazing social media videos that should get you in the mood and give you a laugh.

So, join UTV for the build-up to a rugby match for the ages – don’t miss UTV in France tonight from 10.45pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.