A taxi driver recorded allegedly threatening a passenger over a drugs-related debt was brandishing an imitation gun, the High Court heard today.

Forensic examination of the dashcam footage have now established that the pistol Brian Stalford is accused of using to strike the man was a replica.

Prosecutors made the disclosure as 49-year-old Stalford failed in a new bid to be released on bail.

The east Belfast man, whose address cannot be reported, claims the incident was a planned joke between friends.

Stalford is charged with possessing a firearm or imitation firearm, common assault and making threats to kill during a taxi journey on March 26 this year.

He faces a further count of having a small quantity of cocaine when arrested by police.

Detectives launched an investigation when the footage, recorded in Holywood, Co Down, appeared online and went viral in June.

The clip showed Stalford dressed in a fonaCAB uniform and pointing a suspected gun directly at his front seat passenger’s face, the court heard.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkteron said he issued a threat to “take the man’s head off”.

The defendant then told him to “works his debt off” and stated: “You are lucky I’m not taking your f****** knees out”.

At one point he struck the man in the face with the muzzle.

The passenger and a second man in the back seat were both visibly shaken and apologetic, according to the prosecution.

Stalford, who accepts being in the dashcam footage, was sacked by fonaCAB after it was sent to the firm, the court heard.

Even though the pistol remains missing, forensic experts have now completed an examination of the video recording.

“It has been confirmed that it was an imitation firearm,” Ms Pinkerton revealed.

Opposing bail, however, she claimed the replica gun had been brandished to threaten the victim into paying off a debt.

“This was a drug enterprise and (it) was used for this purpose,” the barrister submitted.

The court also heard Stalford allegedly attempted to flee when police went to arrest him.

He had a small bag packed which contained a “sentimental” photograph of his family.

In a prepared statement, Stalford claimed the taxi incident had been a consensual planned prank involving a toy gun.

Defence barrister Sean Devine argued his client’s account has been strengthened by confirmation that it was not a real firearm in the recording.

“The reaction of many people (who viewed the footage) was that this must be a joke or a set-up, something that was manufactured,” he said.

Counsel told the court Stalford had been embarrassed by the incident but poses no ongoing threat.

“It doesn’t make an awful lot of sense to suggest that if he’s out there’s going to be some sort of lone-wolf ‘Equalizer’ type behaviour, turning up in a mac on a rainy night. It’s not real-world stuff,” Mr Devine insisted.

Refusing bail, however, Mr Justice Simpson cited risks of further offences and interference with potential witnesses.

The judge, who viewed the footage before reaching his decision, pointed out that replica guns can still be used in crimes to create fear.

He added: “To me it appears that the individuals in the car are frightened by the production of the imitation firearm and certainly it’s used once to pistol-whip or slap across the face (of the man) in the front seat of the car.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.