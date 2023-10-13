UTV Live special investigation: Surgery abroad

Play Brightcove video

An exodus of people heading abroad for surgery hoping to change their lives for the better but at what cost?

UTV Live reveals the lengths people are going to and how dangerous these decisions can be.

We've spoken to dozens of people who have chosen to fly hundreds of miles to get help they need.

In a wide-ranging investigation, patients have told us they have had no choice. In one exclusive interview, the husband of a woman who died after taking that route tells of his loss. Top clinicians have told us the gaps in the provision of care are hampering their efforts to tackle the number one public health concern.

We've been to Turkey to see for ourselves the sheer volume of people now going under the knife with exclusive behind the scenes access.

