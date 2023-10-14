Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants secured a 7-4 win against the Fife Flyers at The SSE Arena in their fifth Challenge Cup game of the season. Seven different goal-scorers put the numbers up for the home side, and rounding out a full team effort was net-minder Jackson Whistle who made 12 saves.

For two periods the home team applied heavy pressure on the visiting Scots, but a busy third period from the Fife Flyers kept the game interesting all the way through to the final buzzer.

Goals from Nazarin, McLeod, Norris and Tedesco put the home team 4-0 up within 10 minutes of the first period.

Despite a brief fightback from the visitors, further strikes from Captain Mark Cooper, Lake and Sato gave the Challenge Cup holders a 7-4 win and the two points.

Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe and Forward Matt McLeod spoke after the game.

