Play Brightcove video

DUP CONFERENCE

The DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told his party conference the best way to protect Northern Ireland's place in the union is to have a successful Stormont.

He had been addressing his annual conference in Belfast where he also said direct rule is not the best option for Northern Ireland.

BLACKWATER POLLUTION

Fishermen, locals and children living near Maghery in county Armagh took to their boats earlier to help pick litter from Blackwater River.

The river runs into Lough Neagh which has been overcome with blue-green algae in recent weeks.

Residents say they may not have the power to save the lough but they at least want to try to tidy-up the area.

IRELAND RUGBY

Ireland take on New Zealand in the Quarter finals of the Rugby World cup in Paris tonight.

Andy Farrell's side have never made it past the last eight of the tournament having fallen at the same hurdle against the same opponent in four years ago.

A win would set up a semi-final clash with Argentina after they beat Wales.

NI FOOTBALL

In football and Northern Ireland have beaten San Marino 3-0 in their Group H European Qualifier at Windsor Park.

Goals from Paul Smyth, Josh Magennis and Conor Mcmenamin saw the Green and White Army run out comfortable winners in what was their first victory since March.

The results leave Michael O'Neills side in fifth place in their group on 6 points.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.