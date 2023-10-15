Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants battled hard against former netminder Shane Owen at the Fife Ice Arena.

The team faced off against Fife for the second time in as many nights, but this time for Elite Ice Hockey League action.

Fife came out stronger at home than the previous night at The SSE Arena in Belfast where they lost 7- 4 in Challenge Cup group stages, with a lot of credit going to their goaltender Shane Owen who faced 51 shots from the Giants.

Finnish forward Pulkkinen took advantage of the powerplay, finding the top corner of Beskorowanys net to give the home team the lead in the second period.

A defensive mix up gave the the puck to Humitz in the Giants zone, who fed it perfectly to Lucas Chiodo to put it past Beskorowany to make it 2-0 to Fife.

Ben Lake fired a shot from close range and picked up his own rebound to score past Owen to make it a one goal game.

Captain Mark Cooper made sure to capitalise on the powerplay with a one time effort from a great pass by Quinn Preston to level the game as Owen struggled to make it across the crease, sending the game to overtime.

With just 33 seconds left in sudden death overtime, Shirley tried to sneak the puck shortside between Beskorowany while he hugged his post. Flyers celebrated, but after review, it was confirmed as no goal.

With no result in overtime, the game moved to a shootout. Both goaltenders stopped all four shots in the first four rounds, leaving it to Captain Mark Cooper to find the back of the net against Owen in the fifth round.

Beskorowany made the final save to call the game in favour of the Giants and the two points

The Belfast Giants return to Champions Hockey League action against HC Dynamo Pardubice on Wednesday 18th October at the SSE Arena with the Belfast Giants’ chances of making CHL playoffs for the first time on the line.

