A man in his 30s has been stabbed in Belfast City Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attack took place at around 2.25am in the Dublin Road area of the city, outside a fast food shop.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of grievous bodily harm wit intent after he was restrained by members of the public.

The victims was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

