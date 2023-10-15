Objects have been thrown at police and property damaged following a gathering of a 'significant number of young people' in Belfast on Saturday night.

Police say they received reports of young people in the Glenmachan Street and Broadway areas of the city at around 6.45pm.

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “A significant number of young people gathered on both sides of the Westlink, and police also received reports of property being damaged in the area. "Local neighbourhood officers attended alongside local policing team officers from west Belfast, where two groups were attempting to confront each other. Young people dispersed from the area but returned at about 8.30pm and began throwing objects at police.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries, and police stayed in the area until calm was restored. “This behaviour disrupts the local community who are living in the area. It is intimidating, achieves nothing and no one wants it.

"People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe. I am asking young people to stay away from the area this evening and think about the potential consequences of their actions. “I also ask that members of the public report anything of concern to us so that we can intervene early and prevent escalation.

"We will be working with our community partners throughout the rest of the weekend and going forward to manage this, and we appreciate the support of local people to help us maintain peace in the area. “You can ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team.”

