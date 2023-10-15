Play Brightcove video

PALESTINE PROTEST

Around 5000 people lined the streets of Belfast today in support of Palestine.

Demonstrators left Writers Square before walking down Royal Avenue towards the City Hall, where there was a small pro-Israeli counter-protest.

A number of Palestinians living in Northern Ireland as well as political representatives spoke at the event.

ISRAELI VIGIL

Meanwhile, earlier this evening, around 50 people joined in prayer outside Belfast City Hall to remember those killed by Hamas in Israel. Last weekend the terrorist group launched a deadly assault on Israelis, killing more than 1,300 people.

Organisers of the vigil say they've seen a rise in anti-Semitic behaviour since the attack.

IRELAND RUGBY

Ireland’s World Cup dream was crushed as their quarter-final curse continued with a heartbreaking 28-24 defeat to New Zealand in Paris.

Andy Farrell’s class of 2023 were bidding to make history by becoming the first Irish team to reach the last four of the tournament.

But they trailed for most of a thrilling contest at Stade de France and were unable to mastermind a stunning comeback as the formidable All Blacks progressed to a semi-final showdown with Argentina.

GAA

In Gaelic games and Cushendall defeated loughgiel to win the Antrim hurling final for the fifteenth time while in the Down senior football championship.

G oals from Miceal Rooney and Paul Devlin helped Kilcoo defeat Burren to secure the title for an 11th time in twelve years.

