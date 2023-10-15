Thousands of people have attended a pro-Palestine rally in Belfast. Demonstrators met at Writers Square before making their way along Royal Avenue, finishing at Belfast City Hall.

The whole event, which included a number of speeches lasted for around two hours.

A number of politicians were present at the rally including Sinn Fein's Pat Sheehan and Gerry Caroll, from People Before Profit, who also gave speeches outside city hall. The event was also attended by representatives from the Northern Ireland Council for Racial Equality, ICTU, the Jews for Palestine group and Unison. The protest threatened to boil over when there was some pushing and shoving between demonstrators and a small number of pro-Israel supporters.

Similar protests have taken place across the UK over the weekend, including in London, Glasgow, and Manchester. It comes a week after Hamas killed 1,300 people in an unprecedented attack on Israel. More than 2000 people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by the Israeli Defence Forces.

