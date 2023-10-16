A car has been crashed into a business and set alight in north Belfast.

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning (16 October) on the Shore Road.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We received a report that a car had crashed into a business premises around 1.40am and was subsequently set alight.

“Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 87 16/10/23.”

