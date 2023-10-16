Play Brightcove video

A cup presented to the captain of a ship which rescued hundreds of Titanic survivors is to go on display in Belfast.

It was awarded to Arthur Rostron, captain of the Carpathia, by Titanic survivor 'The Unsinkable' Molly Brown.

It recognises the actions of Captain Rostron and his crew on the fateful night of the sinking in April 1912.

The Carpathia received a distress call from Titanic as it journeyed towards Europe and changed course to assist.

It took the liner an estimated three-and-a-half hours to reach the site of the tragedy, eventually rescuing 713 passengers.

The cup has been described as one of the most valuable pieces of Titanic memorabilia still in private possession and will go on display at Titanic Belfast next week.

Captain Roston's great-granddaughter, Janet Rostron, who visited Titanic Belfast ahead of the artefact going on display, said it was very proud moment for her family.

"Our connection to Titanic is of such importance to my family and it has been wonderful to visit the experience to find out more about the story, parts of which we didn't know until today, and view the other fascinating artefacts on display," she said.

Titanic Belfast chief executive Judith Owens said: "At Titanic Belfast, we are incredibly proud to be able to be custodians of a stunning collection of historically significant artefacts, each one telling a unique story about RMS Titanic and enabling visitors from around the world to connect emotionally with the stories of the passengers and crew on board."

The cup will be available to view free in the atrium of Titanic Belfast from Monday for two weeks before it moves to its permanent home within the Titanic Experience.

