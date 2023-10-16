The family of Sean Brown, a GAA official murdered by the Loyalist Volunteer Force, say they’re increasingly anxious that a deadline for the completion of an inquest into his death won’t be met.

The 61-year-old was abducted from Bellaghy GAA ground and shot dead in 1997. No-one has been charged with his murder.

A pre-inquest hearing on Monday heard that a further 18 police files containing sensitive information have been uncovered.

The material will be examined for potential national security issues.

The cornor is now demanding daily updates to monitor progress.

Justice Patrick Kinney also said he was very concerned that the Irish Government had failed to respond to a request for 30 files held by its Department of Foreign Affairs.

The inquest into Sean Brown’s murder is scheduled to resume in January 2024.

Under the recently passed Troubles Legacy Bill new investigations and court cases into killings from the Troubles will end from May 2024, unless they are at a point of verdict.

