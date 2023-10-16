Glenn Irwin suffered heartache at Brands Hatch on Sunday as he missed out on winning the British Superbike title by just 0.5 points – the tightest margin in the sports history.

He kept his title hopes alive with a storming ride from 17th on the grid to finish fourth in Saturday’s Sprint Race.

The Carrickfergus rider then won both of Sunday’s races, but on the final lap his PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell got past Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde to take second and secure a maiden title.

“The maths were simple today; I had to win both races and although I did that, it wasn’t quite enough so hats off to Tommy,” said Irwin.

“I tried every trick in the book, especially in the last race, and positions changed regularly, sometimes in my favour and sometimes not.

“The most important thing though was that I gave it everything and that’s all I can ask so full respect to Tommy.

“You had two guys from the same team giving it everything and all for the same reason and whilst there were ups and downs along the way, you could see today the respect we have for each other.

“Saturday’s race was probably what cost me, but I feel in the form of my life and a 1-2 in the championship is the best possible outcome for the Birdman.”

