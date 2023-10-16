Play Brightcove video

BOWEL CANCER

Nearly 9 in 10 people in Northern Ireland with bowel cancer symptoms are waiting longer than the 62 day target for tests which could diagnose the cancer. The waiting times are much longer than the rest of the UK and Bowel Cancer UK say patients are suffering due to a lack of political leadership at Stormont.

DIABETES TRIAL

A diabetes screening trial for children has been extended to Northern Ireland

It was first launched in the rest of the UK last year, aims to identify those at risk of developing the condition.

Funded by diabetes UK, the trial hopes to recruit 20,000 children to take part.

EDUCATION STRIKE

Education support workers start industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Thousands of unison members including classroom assistants and those working in catering and cleaning will refuse to work beyond their hours.

NEW HOTEL

A new eco-friendly hotel has opened in the centre of Belfast. Room2 is also the first hotel to open in the city since 2020. Some of its environmental features include a reception desk made out of soap bottles and carpets made from recycled fishing nets,

