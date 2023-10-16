Over 60 firefighters are dealing with a large scale fire in Lower Clarendon Street, Derry.

It broke out just before noon on Monday and large plumes of smoke can be seen over the city.

The Fire Service has urged people to close windows and doors whilst the incident is ongoing.

Police have said the Strand Road is closed from the police station to Lower Clarendon Road.

Motorists have been urged to follow police diversions.

In a statement the fire service said: "Over 60 Firefighters are currently dealing with a large fire at a residential and commercial property in Lower Clarendon Street, Northland, Londonderry.

“People in the area are advised to close windows and doors while the incident is ongoing.

“The call was received at 11.58am today (Monday 16 October 2023). Ten Fire Appliances are in attendance including 2 from Crescent Link Fire Station and 3 from Northland Fire Station.

“Appliances from Newtownstewart, Maghera, Magherafelt and Dungiven Fire Stations, along with a Command Support Unit from Strabane, are also present.

“The incident is ongoing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.