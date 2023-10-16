Play Brightcove video

Storm Babet is the second named storm of the season and is expected to impact Northern Ireland from late on Tuesday right the way through to Friday.

One of the main features of this storm is that the wind is coming in from the east and this is likely to amplify the disruption.

West to south-westerly winds are the prevailing wind direction for the country. The reason this matters is because rivers and catchments have a natural resilience to coping with adverse weather from the prevailing wind direction.

Yellow warning for rain Credit: Met Office

The same is true for trees - their roots systems have developed to anchor them to the most common wind direction.

Heavy rain will also be an issue with eastern parts of Northern Ireland likely to experience unseasonable accumulations with the possibility of up to a month's rain in just a few days.

The storm is developing to the west of Spain where it is expected to impact too. It will become a very complex hour of low pressure as numerous other low pressure centres become mixed into the the main storm system.

