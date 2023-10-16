Take That will perform an outdoor concert at Ormeau Park next summer as part of Belsonic.

They’ll be supported at the Saturday 22 June 2024 event by Olly Murs.

This Life Under The Stars will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 19 outdoor dates across Europe next summer.

That includes two other concerts in the Republic of Ireland with the tour kicking off in Cork on 20 June, before moving onto Malahide Castle in Dublin the next night ahead of the Belfast concert.

They’ll also perform in Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The concerts will be preceded by a UK and Ireland stadium and arena tour.

