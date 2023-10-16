The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a large fire in Londonderry has now been dealt with.

Firefighters recused two people from the 5th floor of the building on Lower Clarendon Street and one person was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The fire was reported around noon on Monday in the apartment block which is also home to businesses.

In a social media post, the Mandarin Palace said: "Due to an accidental tumble dryer fire in the laundry room The Mandarin Palace will be closed today. The Kitchen & Restaurant remain unaffected & we will reopen very shortly."

After the initial call received at 11:58am on Monday morning, over 60 firefighters were called to the scene from over 10 fire stations across Co. Londonderry and Co. Tyrone.

In a statement the Fire Service said: “Firefighters wearing Breathing Apparatus, used water jets to extinguished the fire.

"At the height of the incident over 60 Firefighters were involved in the operation from Crescent Link, Northland, Strabane, Limavady, Maghera, Magherafelt, Dungiven, Omagh and Newtownstewart Fire Stations.

"Our Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident."

