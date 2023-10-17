A Dublin-based health and wellbeing company has announced its expansion into Northern Ireland.

Digital mental health and wellbeing company 'Spectrum.Life' is investing over £4m in a new Belfast base.

The move will create 60 jobs by the end of 2024.

"This is an exciting time for us as we move to strengthen our presence in the UK and look to expand into markets further afield. Our decision to establish a team in Northern Ireland was influenced by the availability of talent that will enable us to build a best-in-class team,” Spectrum.Life's CEO Stephen Costello said.

"We've worked closely with Invest NI, particularly its team in Dublin, in getting to this point. We have benefitted enormously from its insight into the Northern Ireland market including skills availability, salary, and property costs.

"Invest NI has also facilitated key meetings with university representatives, other investors, recruitment agencies and professional services companies to help make the set-up process as smooth as possible."

Welcoming the investment, Anne Beggs, Invest NI's Director of Trade and Investment, said: "Invest NI is working to create a strong, competitive, regionally balanced economy offering high value, skilled employment opportunities.

"Investors like Spectrum.Life perfectly fit this strategy. The company has a focus on innovation, which is at the heart of the Department for the Economy's 10X Vision. It will be a valuable addition to our rapidly growing and internationally respected Life & Health Sciences sector as well as enhancing our reputation in professional services capability.

"The high-quality jobs created by this investment will contribute over £2m to the economy in additional salaries.

"As well as making a positive economic impact, the investment will deliver positive societal outcomes through both the services provided by Spectrum.Life and the opportunities for flexible working offered within the company's hybrid business model."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.