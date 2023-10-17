Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland awoke to fiery red skies on Tuesday morning.

Despite being pleasing to the eye, the skies can often be a sign of the bad weather coming.

The Met Office have said that red skies appear as a sign of the good weather passing due to the high-pressure weather system having already moved east. Leading to a wet and windy return to Northern Ireland.

On Monday it was announced we are to expect a month's worth of rainfall in Northern Ireland with Storm Babet. Forecasters are warning of a "tricky 24 hours".

Storm Babet, which is expected to arrive on late Tuesday right through to Friday, is the second named storm of the season.

This comes as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain. With forecaster Craig Snell warning: "It is going to be a very tricky 24 hours in Northern Ireland."

Tuesday morning skies in Northern Ireland. Credit: Naula McGowan

"Between 30-50mm of rain is expected to fall in most places but some spots in Eastern counties could see as much as 100mm"

"We could see an entire months rainfall within the space of 24hours"

Mr Snell continued "It will be a fine start to the day on Tuesday but as we reach the evening rush hour a band of rain will have moved in."

