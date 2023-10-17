Police have lifted a security alert in Larne which was caused by the discovery of a grenade believed to date back to the Second World War.

The PSNI received a report of a suspicious object located at the Narrow Gauge Road area on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector Ash said: “A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was carrying out work in the area.

“Ammunition technical officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”

Meanwhile a second separate security alert in Co Tyrone has ended.

Police said the alert at the Gorticashel Road in Gortin, Omagh was caused after a report a device had been left in the area.

They said information given to police was “false and was a deliberate hoax designed to cause disruption and distress to local people”.

