Police have carried out searches in Maghera in connection to the disappearance of a man from Coleraine.

Lee Johnston was last seen in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera on Saturday 7 October at 4pm.

The 21-year-old is described as having short hair, blue eyes and around 5’9" tall.

Lee Johnston was last seen on Saturday 7 October Credit: PSNI

The PSNI made two arrests on Monday – a 31-year-old woman and a man aged 33.

Mid Ulster District Commander, Superintendent Michael O’Loan said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Lee’s safety and we have now launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance.

“Lee was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, 7 October in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera. He also has links to both the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

“I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

“Lee was first reported missing to police on Friday evening, 13th October and it is out of character for him not to have been in contact with his family since he was last seen.

“He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms.

“Officers continuing to investigate Lee’s disappearance have made two arrests, a woman aged 31, and a man aged 33. They both continue to help police with their enquiries at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the Mullagh Park area in Maghera between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, 7th October to think if they saw Lee or anything unusual. If you did, please report it to police immediately.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage that could help our enquiries, to also make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 13/10/23.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.

