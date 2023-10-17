A security alert is underway near Omagh in Co Tyrone after reports of a suspicious object had been left on the Gorticashel Road.

The PSNI received the report on Monday evening.

Cordons are in place and homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

The police are asking the public and motorists to avoid the area.

