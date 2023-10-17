Suspicious object report prompts security alert on Gorticashel Road near Omagh
A security alert is underway near Omagh in Co Tyrone after reports of a suspicious object had been left on the Gorticashel Road.
The PSNI received the report on Monday evening.
Cordons are in place and homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
The police are asking the public and motorists to avoid the area.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.