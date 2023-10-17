A £100million plan to improve and revamp facilities at Belfast International Airport is under way.

The five-year project includes a new £25m ultra-modern security building that will make passenger-experience a priority.

But what does it mean when you arrive for a flight and check-in?

Managing Director at Belfast International Airport Graham Keddie explained: "The first thing you'll see next summer is the new security hall.

"It will have what we call Standard 3 equipment, basically it means you can keep your liquids, your laptops and your electrics in your bag - fantastic news for us all, no more plastic bags and taking everything out into trays.

Work is under way at Belfast International Airport

"The work is under way, the spades are in the ground, the diggers are sitting out there.

"So it will be interesting to see how people respond in six, nine, 12 months, even three years' time, to what has been happening at the airport."

VINCI Airports’ investment plan will also revamp existing facilities, improve the airside departure area with additional departure gates and extra seating.

In a statement, the airport said: "Shopping offering will include new catering and retail outlets and the immigration area will also be extended over the next five years.

"These investments will improve operational efficiency and quality of service. They will support Belfast International Airport as the key gateway for Northern Ireland, as traffic is already above 4.5 million passengers in the first nine months of 2023 (+ 22% compared to 2022)."

It added that "the initiative will also have a direct positive impact for the entire region, creating an estimated 400 jobs with local construction firms for the duration of the build".

The economic boost has received wide support.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President, said: "I was very happy to meet all the political leaders of Northern Ireland and I was aware of the very strong support for making Belfast International the opening door of a growing economy.

"We will create 400 jobs in construction, but also with the growth of passengers it will fuel the economy but we are doing it also in a positive way for the environment, along with this investment we are investing in a new solar farm."

The launch of the 26 MWp new solar farm on the airport site will generate 22.4 GWh of electricity and save 12,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The new security building is set to be operational by the summer of 2024, as passenger numbers return to pre-Covid levels.

