Tuesday morning's Northern Ireland news headlines

WINDSOR FRAMEWORK

The DUP Leader says he hopes to have struck a deal between the Government and his party within the next few weeks.

Speaking on View from Stormont, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the Government's attention could turn elsewhere if the DUP's concerns are not resolved before any general election.

NEW JOBS

A Dublin-based health and wellbeing company has announced its expansion into Northern Ireland. Digital mental health and wellbeing company 'Spectrum.Life' is investing over four million pounds in a new Belfast base. The move will create sixty jobs by the end of next year.

WOMEN’S HEALTH

Northern Ireland needs a women's health strategy - that's the call from the newly formed charity "Menopause Together". The move would bring Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

NORTHERN IRELAND

And Northern Ireland take on Slovenia tonight at Windsor Park in Group H of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Michael O’Neill’s men go into the fixture having clinched victory against San Marino on Saturday. Kick-off is at quarter-to-eight.

